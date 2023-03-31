Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 declared at edudel.nic.in, direct link here

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 declared at edudel.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 31, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Directorate of Education, Delhi has declared Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 9 or Class 11 examination can check their results through the official site of EDUDEL at edudel.nic.in.

The result for Class 11 have been released for different streams. The candidates will have to keep their Student ID, Class name, section and date of birth details in hand to check the results. To check the results, candidates or guardians will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Edudel at edudel.nic.in.
  • Click on Results 2022-23 link available at the top of the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 3 to 8 results was announced on March 28, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the Directorate of Education Delhi website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
delhi school exam result.
