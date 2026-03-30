Directorate of Education, Delhi has not yet announced Delhi DoE Result 2026 for Class 9, 11. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Class 9, 11 results on the official website of DoE, Delhi at edudel.nic.in. Delhi DoE Result 2026: Where, how to check Class 9, 11 results when out? (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per TOI report, the Class 9, 11 results are likely to be declared in April 2026. However, HT Digital do not have any official confirmation on this as the result website is not responding at the moment.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DoE, Delhi at edudel.nic.in.

2. Click on Delhi DoE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 3 to 8 results have already been released by the Directorate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DoE, Delhi.