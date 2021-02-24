Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer prelims result 2021 declared, here's direct link

The Delhi High Court has declared the result of the Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer preliminary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check their results online at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The High Court conducted the recruitment examination on February 7, 2021.

Direct link to check Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer prelims result 2021

How to check the JJA/ Restorer prelims result 2021:

Visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the “Public Notices” section appearing on the left side, and click on “Recruitment Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on link that reads, “Roll No. Wise complete Result of Stage-I: Preliminary Examination(OMR based Objective Type) of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer(Open) Examination-2020 held on 07.02.2021.”

The JJA/ Restorer Prelims result 2021 in PDF format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

Download the results and take its print for future reference