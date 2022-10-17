DU UG first cut off list 2022 releasing tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will release DU UG first cut off list 2022 on October 18, 2022 at 5 pm. All the registered candidates can check the merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can accept the allotted seat from October 19 till October 21 and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22, 2022. The last date for payment of admission fees by candidates is till October 24, 2022.

The stimulated list was released by Delhi University on Friday, October 14, 2022, and the deadline to change preferences was scheduled by Sunday, October 16, at 5 p.m.

The Vacant seat for round 2 will be released on October 25 and the seat allotment result for 2 will be released on October 30.

DU UG first cut off list: How to check

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the First CSAS Allocation List

Check and take print for future use

