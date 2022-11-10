DUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA DUET results at nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will release DUET PG Result 2022 in due course of time. The results of Delhi University Entrance Test can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of NTA DUET at nta.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NTA DUET PG answer key has already been released by the Agency on November 9, 2022. The last date to raise objections is till November 11, 2022. The payment of the processing fee which is ₹200 per question may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI before the last date.

DUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA DUET results

Candidates can check the result when released through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on DUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The final answer key will also release along with the results. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NTA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON