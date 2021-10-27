Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DUET UG 2021 results declared at nta.ac.in, direct link to check score card

DUET UG 2021 results: DUET 2021 results/score Card 2021: NTA on Wednesday, October 27 declared the results for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021.
DUET UG 2021 results:: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check  results by visiting nta.ac.in.(nta.ac.in)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

DUET 2021 results: DUET 2021 results/score Card 2021: NTA on Wednesday, October 27 declared the UG results for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting nta.ac.in.

Earlier this month NTA had released the provisional answer keys and question papers of UG courses for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)2021.

NTA had conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26,27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

DUET 2021: Direct link to check Score Card 

Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card.

Note: For any quires or/clarifications candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in

