DUPGET 2022 result declared at dibru.ac.in, know how to check score card

Dibrugarh University has released the result of the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2022 today, August 16. Candidates can check their result on the official website at dibru.ac.in. Candidates can check their DUPGET 2022 result through their entrance roll number and application number and to check score card candidates can log in using their mobile number and password.

Here is the direct link to check result and scorecard

DUPGET 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at dibru.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on “Result of Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2022”.

Click on the result and score card link

Key in your login details and submit

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

