DUPGET 2022 result declared at dibru.ac.in, know how to check score card
Dibrugarh University has released the result of the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2022 today, August 16. Candidates can check their result on the official website at dibru.ac.in. Candidates can check their DUPGET 2022 result through their entrance roll number and application number and to check score card candidates can log in using their mobile number and password.
Here is the direct link to check result and scorecard
DUPGET 2022 result: How to check
Visit the official website at dibru.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on “Result of Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2022”.
Click on the result and score card link
Key in your login details and submit
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.