Directorate of Education, Delhi has declared Edudel Result 2023. The Delhi government schools classes 3 to 8 results have been declared and is available to candidates on the official site of Delhi DoE at edudel.nic.in.

Edudel Result 2023: Delhi classes 3-8 results declared, here’s how to check (File Photo)

To check the results, candidates or guardians will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Edudel Result 2023

Edudel Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Edudel at edudel.nic.in.

Click on Results 2022-23 link available at the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Student ID, Class name, section and date of birth are required to check Delhi school annual results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi DoE.

