ESIC SSO Phase 1 results 2022 declared, list of candidates selected for phase 2

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the result of the prelims exam 2022 held for the post of Social Security Officer (SSO). Candidates can check the result on the official website at esic.nic.in.

The Phase – I Pre. Examination for the recruitment to the post of SSO- 2022 was held on June 11, 2022.

For the post of SSO, a total of 1112 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II – Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase – I prelims examination. The main exam for SSO is scheduled to be held on July 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 93 vacancies for the post of SSO.

The Qualifying marks are 45% for UR/General, 40% for OBC/EWS, 35% for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and 30% for PWD. In Phase I Pre. Exam for the post of SSO the category wise minimum qualifying marks criteria has been applied in each Test/Section individually as sectional timing was provided.

For more details, check the notice here.

Prelims result merit list can be checked here.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website esic.nic.in

Click on the Recruitment tab

Click on the result link against SSO post

The prelims result will appear on screen

Check and save for future purposes

For direct link of the marks list o, click here.