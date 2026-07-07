The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared FMGE June Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 can check the results through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE June Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The FMGE June exam was held on June 28, 2026 across the country. As per the official notice, each and every question asked in question paper of FMGE June 2026 was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty area after the conduct of FMGE June 2026 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. For question(s) which were found to be technically incorrect, marks have been given to all candidates who have appeared in the examination. For question(s) having two correct answers, marks have been given to those candidates who have chosen either of the correct answer

The result file uploaded on the website is a digitally signed PDF file and is authentic only with a valid signature of the NBEMS officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE June 2026 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website on/after July 16, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE June 2026 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website on/after July 16, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to check FMGE June Result 2026

FMGE June Result 2026: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on FMGE June Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of twenty candidates has been kept withheld and the reasons for withholding results are being communicated through email to concerned candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.