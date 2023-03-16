GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to download result

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, March 16. Candidates who took the examination can check the GATE 2023 result through the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be available from March 21.

GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination took place on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 at examination centres across the nation. On February 21, the GATE provisional answer key was made available, and the objection period ended on February 25.

Here's the direct link to check the result

GATE result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login credentials

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON