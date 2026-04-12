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Girls lead Punjab's 'Shikhya Kranti', secure 19 of top 20 ranks in PSEB Class 8 results: Mann

Girls lead Punjab's 'Shikhya Kranti', secure 19 of top 20 ranks in PSEB Class 8 results: Mann

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' is delivering transformative results on the ground, as daughters from ordinary families dominated the Punjab School Education Board 's Class 8 results by securing 19 of the top 20 positions.

Girls lead Punjab's 'Shikhya Kranti', secure 19 of top 20 ranks in PSEB Class 8 results: Mann

Honouring the toppers at his residence here, Mann announced that the top 20 students will be granted direct admission to Schools of Eminence without any entrance test, reaffirming the state government's commitment to rewarding merit and expanding access to quality education.

The CM also honoured the top three achievers with a cash prize of 50,000 each and urged students to remain grounded, work hard, and choose the right role models, asserting that Punjab's transformed government schools are now emerging as a national benchmark in education.

He said the confidence, discipline, and determination displayed by these students reflect the impact of sustained investment in education, adding that the Punjab government is committed to giving wings to every child's aspirations through modern schools, quality learning, and an enabling environment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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