Chandigarh, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' is delivering transformative results on the ground, as daughters from ordinary families dominated the Punjab School Education Board 's Class 8 results by securing 19 of the top 20 positions.

Girls lead Punjab's 'Shikhya Kranti', secure 19 of top 20 ranks in PSEB Class 8 results: Mann

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Honouring the toppers at his residence here, Mann announced that the top 20 students will be granted direct admission to Schools of Eminence without any entrance test, reaffirming the state government's commitment to rewarding merit and expanding access to quality education.

The CM also honoured the top three achievers with a cash prize of ₹50,000 each and urged students to remain grounded, work hard, and choose the right role models, asserting that Punjab's transformed government schools are now emerging as a national benchmark in education.

He said the confidence, discipline, and determination displayed by these students reflect the impact of sustained investment in education, adding that the Punjab government is committed to giving wings to every child's aspirations through modern schools, quality learning, and an enabling environment.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the merit and capability of the students, the CM said that 2.62 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 examinations conducted by the PSEB this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the merit and capability of the students, the CM said that 2.62 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 examinations conducted by the PSEB this year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "These top 20 students have already demonstrated their merit. Students securing top positions have proven their capability and will therefore be given admission under a special quota in Schools of Eminence based on merit, without any entrance test," Mann added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These top 20 students have already demonstrated their merit. Students securing top positions have proven their capability and will therefore be given admission under a special quota in Schools of Eminence based on merit, without any entrance test," Mann added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Honouring such young achievers is a privilege for the state government and an important step towards building confidence among students, as they are the leaders of tomorrow. You must carefully choose your role models in your chosen fields to achieve success in life," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Honouring such young achievers is a privilege for the state government and an important step towards building confidence among students, as they are the leaders of tomorrow. You must carefully choose your role models in your chosen fields to achieve success in life," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tamanna from Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito secured the first position with a perfect score of 600 out of 600, Japneet Kaur from Government Middle School, Arkawas secured the second position with 598 marks, and Jashandeep Kaur from Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Sukhia secured the third position with 598 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamanna from Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito secured the first position with a perfect score of 600 out of 600, Japneet Kaur from Government Middle School, Arkawas secured the second position with 598 marks, and Jashandeep Kaur from Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Sukhia secured the third position with 598 marks. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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