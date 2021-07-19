Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Goa board class 12th result 2021 today: Know which websites to check
Goa board class 12th result 2021 today: Know which websites to check

Goa board class 12th result 2021: Goa board, GBSHSE, will release the HSSC or class 12th result today at 5 pm.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Goa board class 12th result 2021: Goa board, GBSHSE, will release the HSSC or class 12th result today at 5 pm. All the students who had enrolled for the Class 12 examination can check their result through the official site of GBSHSE. The Goa Board exams for Class 12 was cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The exams was scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2021.

Goa GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2021 Live updates

Goa Board 12th result: List of websites to check

https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/

https://www.gbshse.info/

https://results.gov.in/

The Goa board will hold a press conference at DOE Porvorim at 5 pm. After the press conference the result will be released.

Goa Class 10 board exam results have already been declared.

CBSE students in Goa would get their result this month. For class 12 students the mark moderation portal would close on July 22. After that the result would be declared.

