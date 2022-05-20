GPAT 2022 score card out at gpat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 20 has released the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access their results online at gpat.nta.nic.in by entering their application number and date of birth.

NTA conducted the GPAT Exam on April 9, 2022. This test had a total of 53302 candidates registered. The examination was attended by 50508 people.

The examination was held in 121 cities and 336 centres.

To ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in the Centre, 339 observers, 124 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, and two national coordinators were deployed.

Direct link to download the GPAT 2022 score card

GPAT 2022: Know how to download the score card

Go to gpat.nta.nic.in

Click the 'Download GPAT-2022 SCORE CARD' option on the homepage

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth, then click the Submit button

The GPAT result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and print this page for future reference.

Candidates can check notification below:

