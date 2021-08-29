Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology, BET 2021 result declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT – B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2021. These results are available on the official website, nta.ac.in.
Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology, BET 2021 result declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT – B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2021. These results are available on the official website, nta.ac.in. Candidates can login using their roll number and other details to check the result.

“Candidates who had applied for Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021 can login to the website and view/download/print their score card. Candidates who had applied for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology can download / Print their Score and Rank Card after wards,” the NTA has said.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the Institutes where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process,” candidates have been informed.

A total of 6900 candidates had appeared for the GAT-B and 10,588 candidates had appeared for the BET 2021 exam.

These exams were held on August 14.

