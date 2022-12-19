HTET result 2022 declared, final answer key out, get link for login page

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HTET result 2022 today, December 19. The HTET 2022 results are available at www.bseh.org.in. Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani, conducted on December 03 and 04, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the direct link to check HTET 2022 result

Answer Key HTET Level - 1 (PRT)

Answer Key HTET Level - 2 (TGT)

Answer Key HTET Level - 3 (PGT)

In a press conference at the Board Headquarters, Board President Dr. V.P. Yadav and Shri Krishna Kumar, H.P.S. informed that a total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared in this examination, including 1,88,083 females, 73,301 males, and 05 transgenders.

This year a total of 50,549 candidates appeared in the Level-1 (PRT) examination, out of which 2,614 out of 14,482 men and 5,389 out of 36,066 women passed. He told that the pass percentage of male candidates was 18.05% and that of female candidates was 14.94%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Board president further added that 1,27,969 candidates appeared in the Level-2 (TGT) examination, out of which 7,394 out of 35,491 males and 13,668 out of 92,475 females passed. He told that the pass percentage of male candidates was 20.83 % and that of female candidates was 14.78%.

A total of 82,871 candidates appeared in the Level-3 (PGT) examination, out of which 2,403 out of 23,328 men and 5,759 out of 59,542 women passed. The board president said that the pass percentage of male candidates was 10.30 and that of female candidates was 9.67 percent.

Candidates should check and download their O.M.R. sheets with the prescribed fee from December 21, 2022, from the link given on the board's website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON