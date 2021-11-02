Himachal Pradesh: HPPSC prelims result out, know how to check

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020 result has been declared on Monday. The results are available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).

A total of 348 candidates have qualified for the main exam which will be held in December.

HPPSC prelims result

HPPSC prelims result: Know how to check

Go to the official website of HPPSC

Click on the HPPSC prelims result

Download the result file

Search your roll number

The exam was held on September 26.

In the exam, a total of 18078 candidates took the general studies paper and 17,765 candidates took the aptitude paper, as per official data. A total of 30,625 candidates had registered for the exam which was held in 133 examination centres at District Headquarter/Sub-Division level in 10 Districts of Himachal Pradesh (excluding Kinnaur & Lahaul Spiti).

Candidates who have qualified in the HPPSC prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the main written exam. “The number of candidates to be called for Main written examination will be about 20 times of the total number of vacancies to be filled in on the basis of aforementioned examination,” the Commission has said.

