HP Board Class 10th result 2021 today, direct link

The HPBOSE class 10th result will be released today, a board official told Hindustan Times. The HP Board class 10th result will be available on the official website of the Board, hpbose.org 11.30 am onwards, the official added. Candidates can check their class 10th result at the website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).

HPBOSE 10th result link

HPBOSE 10th result 2021: Important points for candidates

The 10th result will be available on the official website of the Board. Candidates should click on spam links for the HPBOSE 10th result

Keep your admit card in hand for the HP board 10th result

Enter the correct details like hpbose 10th result 2021 roll number, date of birth

The website may be down for sometime after the HPBOSE class 10th result is out. Candidates should wait for a while.

The last year's board exam result was declared in June. The top position was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage is 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%.