HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing on August 14 at amruhp.ac.in

Atal Medical and Research University will release the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 provisional seat allotment results tomorrow August 14. Candidates will be able to check the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results at amruhp.ac.in.

HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing on August 14 (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The HP NEET PG round 1 final seat allotment results will be released on August 17. After the round 1 final seat allotment results candidates have to join the allotted colleges from August 19 to August 20. The list of vacant positions will be released on August 21.

The choice-filling process for round 2 against the vacant seats will begin from August 22 to August 24.

HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at amruhp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and take a printout for future reference.