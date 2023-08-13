Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing on August 14 at amruhp.ac.in

Aug 13, 2023 03:48 PM IST

HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results to be released tomorrow at amruhp.ac.in.

Atal Medical and Research University will release the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 provisional seat allotment results tomorrow August 14. Candidates will be able to check the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results at amruhp.ac.in.

The HP NEET PG round 1 final seat allotment results will be released on August 17. After the round 1 final seat allotment results candidates have to join the allotted colleges from August 19 to August 20. The list of vacant positions will be released on August 21.

The choice-filling process for round 2 against the vacant seats will begin from August 22 to August 24.

HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at amruhp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and take a printout for future reference.

