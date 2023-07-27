HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023 result declared at hppsc.hp.gov.in, here's direct link

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the result of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates can download the HPPSC Judiciary preliminary exam result from the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023 result declared at hppsc.hp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Preliminary examination was conducted on July 7. The candidates who are shortlisted need to show up for the Main exam. The Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Exam 2023 will be held from August 19 to 24 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

“On the basis of the performance in Preliminary Examination conducted on 09/07/2023, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have been declared qualified for Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023”, reads the official notification.

HPPSC Judiciary Exam Prelims 2023 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “What’s new”

Next, click on the link “Result of Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination - 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates are further notified that the marks and cut-off marks for the HPJS Examination-2023 will only be posted on the Commission's website once the entire examination procedure has been completed, or after the announcement of the final results.