Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / HPPSC SET 2019 results declared, here's list of qualified candidates
exam results

HPPSC SET 2019 results declared, here's list of qualified candidates

HPPSC SET 2019 results: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the results of the HP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 for 22 subjects on its official website
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:17 PM IST
HPPSC SET 2019 results: Candidates who have appeared in the HP SET examination can check their results online at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.(hppsc.hp.gov.in)

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the results of the HP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 for 22 subjects on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HP SET examination can check their results online at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HP SET 2019 was conducted on November 22, 2020. The notification released on the official website contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been declared qualified in the respective subjects.

How to check HP SET 2019 result:

Visit official website of HPSC at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Press Note: Regarding result of the State Eligibility Test, 2019".

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Download result and check your roll number in the list of qualified candidates to know your result.

The qualified candidates are advised to submit the ORA (Online Recruitment Applications) self-attested copies of educational qualification i.e. Matriculation, Consolidated Detail Marks Sheet of Post Graduation along with Post Graduation Degree in concerned subject and category certificate to which he/she belongs, at the earliest to determine their eligibility so that the certificate(s) could be issued to the qualified candidates accordingly, reads the notification released on the official website.

Check list of qualified candidates below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hppsc hp set
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP