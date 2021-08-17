HPPSC SET 2019 results declared, here's list of qualified candidates

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the results of the HP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 for 22 subjects on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HP SET examination can check their results online at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HP SET 2019 was conducted on November 22, 2020. The notification released on the official website contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been declared qualified in the respective subjects.

How to check HP SET 2019 result:

Visit official website of HPSC at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Press Note: Regarding result of the State Eligibility Test, 2019".

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Download result and check your roll number in the list of qualified candidates to know your result.

The qualified candidates are advised to submit the ORA (Online Recruitment Applications) self-attested copies of educational qualification i.e. Matriculation, Consolidated Detail Marks Sheet of Post Graduation along with Post Graduation Degree in concerned subject and category certificate to which he/she belongs, at the earliest to determine their eligibility so that the certificate(s) could be issued to the qualified candidates accordingly, reads the notification released on the official website.

