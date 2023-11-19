HSSC CET Result 2023 awaited, where to check Haryana group D results

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023) on November 13. The commission is expected to announce results of the test and upload the final answer key on its website next.

HSSC CET Result 2023: Where to check Haryana group D results(HT file)

Both HSSC group D CET result and final answer key will be available on hssc.gov.in. Candidates can also check the website of the NTA, nta.nic.in for updates. The agency conducted the exam on behalf of HSSC.

After publishing the provisional answer key and scanned OMR sheets, the commission had invited objections from candidates on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per question.

Candidates’ feedback will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts and if found valid, the answer key will be revised, the commission said.

Group D CET results will be prepared using the final answer key.

How to check HSSC group D CET result 2023

Go to hssc.gov.in. On the home page, find and open the link for downloading the final answer key or result. Enter your credentials, login and check your result or the final answer key. Take a printout for future uses.

