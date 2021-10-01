HSSC sub inspector female answer keys released at hssc.gov.in, direct link here

HSSC female Sub Inspector answer keys 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of the female Sub Inspector recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the female Sub Inspector recruitment examination can check their preliminary answer key on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check the Set A answer key

Here is the direct link to check the Set B answer key

Here is the direct link to check the Set C answer key

Here is the direct link to check the Set D answer key

How to check for the HSSC answer key for the post of female Sub Inspector :

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Public Notices" link available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads,” Answer key for the post of Sub Inspector (Female)’ link

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

The candidate may submit their objections from October 3 to October 5 up to 5 pm. The objection raised by any candidate by any other means will not be entertained.

How to raise objection regarding any answer:

1. Go to www.hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 02)”

Button

3. Submit the objection