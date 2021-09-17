Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAF AFCAT Result 2021 declared on afcat.cdac.in, direct link to check result here

IAF AFCAT Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check their result through the result link given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 03:28 PM IST
IAF AFCAT 2021.(Screengrab)

Indian Air Force has declared IAF AFCAT Result 2021 on September 17, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test can check their respective results on the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in. The IAF AFCAT 2021 examination was conducted on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021.

Those candidates who will qualify the examination will have to appear for the training session. The training will commence in the first week of July 2022 for all courses at Air Force Academu Dundigal (Hyderabad). To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.
  • Click on IAF AFCAT Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This examination drive will fill up 334 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 30, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AFCAT. 

