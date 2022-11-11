IAF Agniveer result 01/2022 declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, know how to check

Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the provisional select list of the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022. The Provisional Select List for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 is available on agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Candidates are required to provide original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by November 16, 2022, or the candidacy will be withdrawn. The enrollment list will be tentatively published on the official website by November 25.

Indian Air Force Agniveer result 2022: Know how to check

Visit official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click on the “Provisional Select List - 11 Nov 2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 is available under CANDIDATE tab”

Select subject and list (PSL/not in PSL)

IAF Agniveer result will appear on screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

