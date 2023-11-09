IAF Agniveervayu Result 2023 for Phase 1 out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, direct link here

Indian Air Force has declared IAF Agniveervayu Result 2023 for Phase 1. Candidates who have appeared for the Phase 1 examination can check the result through the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2023 for Phase 1 out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The online examination was conducted on October 13, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2023 for Phase 1: How to check

Visit the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on IAF Agniveervayu Result 2023 for Phase 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will comprise of Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 examination. Those candidates who will qualify the Phase 1 examination will be eligible to appear for Phase 2 and then Phase 3 examinations. The selection will be done through merit only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on July 27 and ended on August 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF.