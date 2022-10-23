IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022: Where and how to check scores

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce result of IBPS Clerk Main examination 2022 in due course of time. The selection exam was held on October 8 and results will be declared on the official websites of the institute, ibps.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can login with their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to check results.

On September 21, IBPS announced preliminary examination results for Clerk posts and candidates who qualified in the exam were allowed to sit for the main exam.

IBPS Clerk Main exam was held on October 8. The online exam was of 160 minutes duration and candidates were asked objective type questions.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is to fill 6035 vacancies in 11 participating banks across India.

How to check IBPS Clerk Mains result 2022

Go to ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for downloading main result for ‘CLERKS (CRP CLERKS-XII)’.

Enter your Registration No or roll number and pasword or date of birth and login.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result will appear on your screen.

Check and download your result.