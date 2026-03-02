The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results and scorecard through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The mains exam result will be available on the official website from March 2 to April 1, 2026.

The provisional allotment has been done except for the UT of Chandigarh.

The official notice reads, "Further to our notice dated 31.12.2025 released on the official IBPS website www.ibps.in, the entire provisional allotment process under CRP-CSA-XIV for the vacancies 2025-26 stands completed with this Notice. Please note: No correspondence will be entertained from any candidate about allotment status and/or process."

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mains exam was likely held on November 29, 2025, as per the tentative calendar shared by IBPS. The IBPS Clerk main exam will comprise 155 questions, with a maximum of 200 marks. The exam duration is 120 minutes. The question paper will be divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.