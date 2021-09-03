Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS Office Assistant prelims results 2021 out, how to check clerk exam results
exam results

IBPS Office Assistant prelims results 2021 out, how to check clerk exam results

IBPS Office Assistant prelims results 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the results CRP RRB X Office Assistant (clerk) preliminary examination 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:56 PM IST
IBPS Office Assistant prelims results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS office assistant preliminary examination 2021 can check their results at ibps.in.(ibps.in)

 Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the results CRP RRB X Office Assistant (clerk) preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk preliminary examination can check their results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Direct link to check IBPS CRP RRB X office assistant result 2021

How to check IBPS CRP RRB X office assistant result 2021:

Visit the official website of IBPS at at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-X-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)".

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials.

The IBPS CRP RRB X office assistant result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take its print out.

The results will be available for viewing on the IBPS website till September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps clerk result ibps result ibps office assistant result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NIOS vocational exams result declared: Know how to check

PSSSB merit list of veterinary inspector exam 2021 out at sssb.punjab.gov.in

NEST Result 2021 to release today on nestexam.in, here’s how to check

Calcutta University declares BA, BSc, BCom part 3, 6th semester result
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP