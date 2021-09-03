IBPS Office Assistant prelims results 2021 out, how to check clerk exam results

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the results CRP RRB X Office Assistant (clerk) preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk preliminary examination can check their results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Direct link to check IBPS CRP RRB X office assistant result 2021

How to check IBPS CRP RRB X office assistant result 2021:

Visit the official website of IBPS at at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-X-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)".

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials.

The IBPS CRP RRB X office assistant result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take its print out.

The results will be available for viewing on the IBPS website till September 9.