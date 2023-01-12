IBPS PO Mains Result 2022: Scores released at ibps.in, direct link to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 scores on January 12, 2023. The CRP PO/MT-XII scores have been released for online main exam and is available for all appeared candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result for the same was announced on January 5, 2023. The online main examination was conducted on November 12, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the examination will be called for interview round. The Interviews will be conducted in February 2023. To check the scores, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 scores

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022: How to check scores

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 scores link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cut off were applied in two stages- on scores in individual tests and on total weighted score, wherever necessary. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.