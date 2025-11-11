IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check results Probationary Officer results when out
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: Probationary Officer main examination results will be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet announced IBPS PO Mains Result 2025. When released, candidates can check the Probationary Officer results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The Mains examination was held on October 12, 2025. Those candidates who passed the preliminary examination were eligible to appear for the main exam....Read More
The main exam comprised of objective and descriptive questions. The exam duration was for 190 minutes. The question paper was set in English and Hindi languages.
To qualify the main exam, candidates needed to secure minimum cut-off mark in each of the three sets. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination will be called for a Personality Test (self-report).
Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
