Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 on October 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for prelims exam of Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIII) can check the result through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 out at ibps.in, check result here

The result will be displayed on the website from October 18 to October 26, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination was conducted in September 2023. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam will be conducted in November 2023 and the admit card will be issued on October or November 2023.

This recruitment drive of IBPS PO/MT 2023 will fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies at participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.