IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link to download results here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 on Friday, September 26, 2025. Candidates who took the probationary officer preliminary exam can now check and download the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025 Live Updates
Candidates can check the results by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password and Date of Birth.
The IBPS PO preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) was likely conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025, according to the calendar.
There were 100 questions consisting of 100 marks.
To qualify, candidates need to secure minimum cut-off mark in each of the three sets. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.
The exam also had negative marking for incorrect responses, wherein for each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.
Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the result:
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
On the home page, click on the link to check the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025.
Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
Check the result displayed on the screen.
Download the result.
Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.