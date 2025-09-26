IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link to download results here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 on Friday, September 26, 2025. Candidates who took the probationary officer preliminary exam can now check and download the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025 Live Updates IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 has been released at ibps.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

Candidates can check the results by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password and Date of Birth.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD IBPS PO PRELIMS RESULTS 2025 The IBPS PO preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) was likely conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025, according to the calendar.

There were 100 questions consisting of 100 marks.

To qualify, candidates need to secure minimum cut-off mark in each of the three sets. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

The exam also had negative marking for incorrect responses, wherein for each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the result: