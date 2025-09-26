IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to download Probationary Officer Prelims scorecard when out

BPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Know where and how to check results when out.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the probationary officer preliminary exam will be able to check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The institute had likely conducted the preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025, according to the calendar. ...Read More

The IBPS PO preliminary exam consisted of 100 questions of 100 marks.

Candidates must qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

There is negative marking for incorrect responses. For each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

IBPS, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IBPS PO Prelim Result 2025:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page. Enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download it. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

