IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates: Office Assistant prelims results awaited, updates here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 in due course of time. The results of Office Assistant when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted in August 2023. The admit card for the same was released on July 26, 2023.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for main exam followed by interview. The Mains exam is scheduled for September. Interviews for these vacancies will take place in October/November.

This recruitment drive of RRBs will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in participating banks. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and other details.