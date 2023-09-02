IBPS RRB Main Exam 2023: Exam centre change link activated for Manipur candidates at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the IBPS RRB Main Exam 2023 centre change link. The centre change link has been activated for candidates of Manipur only. The link is available to candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Main Exam 2023: Exam centre change link activated for Manipur candidate

As per the official notice, , it has been decided to offer an option of ‘Centre Change’ to the candidates who had opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Main Examination for recruitment for the posts of Officers Scale I, Officers Scale-II and III under CRP RRBs XII.

The option of ‘Centre Change’ for such candidates will be available on the authorized IBPS website www.ibps.in from September 2 to September 6, 2023. On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres.

IBPS RRB Main Exam 2023: How to make changes in exam centre

To make the changes, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Main Exam 2023 on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the exam centre change link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Once done, the exam centre details will be displayed.

Make changes in the exam centre details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

