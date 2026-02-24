The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Combined Result 2026 for Officer Scale I, II and III. The result has been declared for the single exam and interview. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and interview can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Combined Result 2026 out for Officer Scale I, II, III at ibps.in, direct link here

The IBPS RRB combined result will be available till March 25, 2026. To check the combined results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Combined Result 2026

IBPS RRB Combined Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Combined Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your combined result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.