IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III results declared at ibps.in, know how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the Result for Officer Scale II and III today i.e. on October 18, 2022.

Interested candidates can now check their result status from the official website ibps.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IBPS RRB online single Examination for officer scale-II and III was conducted on September 24,2022.

Candidates can check the online result status for the scale-II and III single examination using their registration number and password or date of birth till November 28, 2022.

How to check IBPS officer Scale II and III results

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the Officer Scale-II/III result link for IBPS RRB PO

Enter your registration no. and password

The Scale-II/III result will be displayed on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes

Direct link here for Officer scale-II. Click here.

Direct link here for Officer scale-III. Click here.