IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I) prelims exam can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The result link will be available from September 20 to September 30, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online main examination is expected to begin from October 1, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IBPS.

