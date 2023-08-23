IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared, here's how to check Officer Scale 1 results

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced IBPS RRB PO results 2023 on August 23, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for Officer Scale I preliminary examination can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO results will be available to candidates on the official site of IBPS from August 23 to August 30, 2023. The online preliminary examination was conducted in August 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS RRB PO results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the IBPS RRB preliminary examination will appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted in September 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The interviews of the qualified candidates will be conducted on October/November, 2023.

The registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 8,000 group A (officers scale 1 or Probationary Officers, scale 2 and scale 3) and group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) posts of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.