IBPS RRB PO score card released at www.ibps.in, download here

IBPS RRB PO score card released at www.ibps.in, download here

exam results
Published on Nov 04, 2022 06:16 PM IST

IBPS has released the score card for the preliminary CRP PO/MT-XII examination.

IBPS RRB PO score card released at www.ibps.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card for the preliminary CRP PO/MT-XII examination. Candidates who took the examination can download the score card from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download the score card using their log in credentials.

The online main examination is expected to be conducted on November 26.

Direct link here

IBPS RRB PO score card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On he homepage, click on the scorecard link

Key in your log in details

Check IBPS RRB PO score card

Check and take print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in regularly for updates.

