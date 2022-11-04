IBPS RRB PO score card released at www.ibps.in, download here
Published on Nov 04, 2022 06:16 PM IST
IBPS has released the score card for the preliminary CRP PO/MT-XII examination.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card for the preliminary CRP PO/MT-XII examination. Candidates who took the examination can download the score card from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download the score card using their log in credentials.
The online main examination is expected to be conducted on November 26.
IBPS RRB PO score card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at www.ibps.in
On he homepage, click on the scorecard link
Key in your log in details
Check IBPS RRB PO score card
Check and take print out for future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in regularly for updates.
