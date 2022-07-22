IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022 for Officers released, download link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022 on July 22, 2022. The prelims admit card has been released for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I). Candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The admit card will be available to candidates from July 22 to August 21, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will comprise of reasoning and quantitative aptitude. The number of questions asked are 40 each and maximum marks is 80. The examination duration is for 45 minutes. Candidates will have to follow all the COVID19 restrictions during the conduct of the exam.

