IBPS SO main scores 2022 released for CRP-SPL-XI exam, here's how to check

IBPS SO main scores 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of qualified candidates of Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XI) main exam on its official website.
Candidates who had appeared for the Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XI) main exam and qualified for interview can check their scores at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 06:17 PM IST
IBPS SO main exam result was declared on February 15, 2022. Now, the scores secured by qualified candidates have been released. Candidates can view their scores only till March 30, 2022.

IBPS had conducted the SO main exam on January 30, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the SO main exam are eligible to appear for the interview round.

How to check IBPS SPL XI Main scores:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

click on the link that reads click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP SPL XI

A login page will appear on screen

Key in your credentials and login

Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out of the same.

The institute has also released the method of arriving at the CRP SPL XI scores.

The Main Exam (CRP SPL XI) was conducted for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. A total of 535 vacancies have to be filled through this recruitment process.

