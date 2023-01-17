IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, check scores here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 on January 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination of Specialist Officer can check the result through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result will be available on the official website from January 17 to January 25, 2023. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 24 and December 31, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the written examination will have to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on January 29, 2023. The admit card for the same will be available to candidates on the official site of IBPS. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}