IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Combined main & interview results out for CRP SPL XI

IBPS SO main results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the Combined main and interview results of Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XI) exam on its official website.Candidates who had cleared the Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XI) main exam and qualified for interview can check their results online at ibps.in.

The results will be available for viewing till April 30, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to check IBPS SO Combined main and interview result</strong>

How to check IBPS SO (CRP-SPL-XI) Combined main and interview result

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. Click on the link that reads ‘ combined result for online main exam and interview

3. A login page will appear on the screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download and print it for future reference

IBPS has also issued a notice regarding provisional allotment in this recruitment process which can be checked <strong>here</strong>.