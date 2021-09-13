Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021 declared at icai.nic.in, how to check
exam results

ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021 declared at icai.nic.in, how to check

ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released results of chartered accountants final examination (Old course & New Course) and foundation examination on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 02:57 PM IST
ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021: Candidates who appeared for the CA final examination (Old course & New Course) and foundation examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.(icai.nic.in)

ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released results of chartered accountants final examination (Old course & New Course) and foundation examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CA final examination (Old course & New Course) and foundation examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Direct link to go to the results page

How to check ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021:

Visit the official website of ICAI at at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, under 'CHECK RESULTS' section, click on a link you want to check- "Foundation" or "Final (Old)" and "Final (New)".

Enter your registration number or PIN number and log in.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

The CA final examination (Old course & New Course) and foundation examination were held in July 2021.

As per the official notice, arrangements have been made for the candidates of the final examination (old and new course) and the foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result, reads the notice.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca exams icai ca foundation icai ca final result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICAI CA Final, Foundation results declared for July 2021 exams, direct link

ICAI CA final, foundation July 2021 results declared

ICAI CA result expected to be released today by evening: Official

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE main result session 4, NTA score soon
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP