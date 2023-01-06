ICAI CA Final Results 2022 Date: Final, Intermediate result likely on January 10

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA Final Results 2022 date. The final and intermediate examination results will be announced by the Institute of January 10, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in offline mode.

ICAI CA Final Results 2022: How to check

The result when declared can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Click on ICAI CA Final Results 2022 for Final, Inter courses link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here