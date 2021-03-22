Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021 out, check who topped and other details
ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021 out, check who topped and other details

ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Final or Foundation examinations can check their results online at icai.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:42 AM IST
ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021.(Screengrab )

ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday, March 21, announced the final results of the ICAI Foundation and ICAI CA Final examination (Old and New course) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Final or Foundation examinations can check their results online at icai.nic.in.

This year, a total number of 26967 candidates were admitted in the ICAI CA Final examination (Old Course), 32271 were admitted in the ICAI CA Final examination (New Course), 31710 were admitted in the ICAI Foundation examination. The examinations were held on January 21, 22, 24, 27, and 29 from 2 to 5 pm, at various centes spread across the country.

Bishal Timsina from Chennai secured the first position in the ICAI CA Final examination (Old Course) with 59.88%. The second position was secured by Noothula Naveen from Karimnagar with 58.50% marks, and Mohammed Shabeeb P from Malappuram bagged the third rank with 57.50% marks.

In the ICAI CA Final examination (New Course), the All-India first rank was secured by Bhramar Jain from Raipur with a 76.38% score. Vaibhav Hariharan from Dombivali scored 75.13% to emerge as the all-India second topper.

Direct links to check ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021:

Foundation

Final (Old)

Final (New)

How to check ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

Click on the CA final result link

Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

