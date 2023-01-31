ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 expected on February 3 or 4: ICAI CCM

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Indiais expected to release ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 on February 3 or February 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation examination can check the results on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The expected date of release of result was shared by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI on his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Foundation result are expected on 3/4th Feb , pls wait for official announcements.”

Earlier, he had tweeted that the Foundation result will be released between January 30 to February 6, 2023.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

