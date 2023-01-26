Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to check results at icai.org

Published on Jan 26, 2023 07:19 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be announced likley next week. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check results.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely next week. The foundation results when released will be available to candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result will be released from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. The final date will be announced in due course by ICAI.

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

